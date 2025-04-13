Do you know him? Police search for suspect in Miami Township carjacking

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Officers are looking for a suspect who is accused of armed carjacking, according to the Miami Township Police Department.

The man is described as a thin young adult Caucasian, around 5′7″, with curly brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen on doorbell camera footage wearing a pink sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

“While we understand that the video is not particularly clear, we are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect,” the police department posted on their social media.

The stolen vehicle was taken from the area of Eastbrook Drive and found later that day near Sagebrook, police say. Officers believe the suspect may have left the area of Sagebrook in a blue Chevy Cruze.

The victim of the carjacking was unharmed, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Swallen at (937) 433-2826.

