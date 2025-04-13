6 new laws take effect in Ohio

Six new laws went into effect last week in Ohio. Below is a short, simplified summary of each new law.

House Bill 531 is also known as “Braden’s Law.” Braden’s Law aims to ban sexual extortion by making it a felony. The law also requires service providers to obey warrants, or requests from parents or guardians, for electronic information within 30 days of a minor’s death or face a fine.

House Bill 8, which also goes by the Parents’ Bill of Rights, bolsters the part of the parent or guardian in deciding when their child is ready to learn about sex. This law requires public schools to notify parents on student health and sex-ed materials. It also says that school districts will collaborate with religious entities for a specific time to offer the release time course in religion.

House Bill 37 works to increase punishment for OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide. This law adds oral fluid to the list of controlled substance tests and adds that the court can submit evidence on the presence of the substance, not just the concentration level. It also imposes a mandatory prison sentence for a guilty plea to aggravated homicide of 12-20 years. There is also a raise in fines for OVI related offences.

House Bill 206 covers school expulsion, community school closures and increases funding for the school choice program administration. This law allows superintendents to expel students for more than 180 days if they believe that student poses an imminent danger to others. The superintendent then must develop a plan for that student to follow, including an assessment of the student’s danger to themselves and others by a psychiatrist, in order to be allowed back to school. It also raises the amount of money allocated to 200550, Foundation Funding - All Students from $4 million to over $8 million.

House Bill 29 no longer allows driver’s licenses to be suspended for failure to pay court fines or fees. Anyone that has had their license suspended in the past for these offenses are able to have it reinstated.

Senate Bill 58 is also called the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act. The law makes it illegal for companies to track firearms purchases within the state. It also bans the requirement of liability insurance or other fees on firearms.

