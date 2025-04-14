Driver dies from injuries after slamming into homes during street-racing crash

DAYTON — The driver of a car that slammed into two homes after a crash has died.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on April 1 in the area of Xenia Avenue and Botlin Street.

A Hyundai Sonata and Jeep Commander were drag racing at speeds around 120 mph, according to Dayton police.

The Hyundai bumped into the Jeep, sending the Jeep through the corner of one house and landing in a second home.

The driver of the Jeep, only identified by police as a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Medics took a 65-year-old woman who was in one of the homes to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said she is expected to survive.

Both drivers involved were believed to be intoxicated, and neither had a driver’s license, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai and his 15-year-old passenger ran from the scene but were later found by officers.

We will continue to follow this story.

