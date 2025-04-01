Racing cars reach 120mph before crash that destroys homes

DAYTON — Police believe drag racing led to a car crashing into two homes.

Dayton police said the cars were going 120 miles per hour.

One car bumped the other, sending it through the corner of one house and inside the second house.

Medics took a 65-year-old woman who was in that home to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers involved were believed to be intoxicated, and neither had a driver’s license, according to police.

Trinity Blankenship and Josh Biggs were some of the first to see the chaos on Xenia Avenue.

They both ran out to help, calling 911 while trying to see if everyone was okay.

“I tried to get in the house, there was no getting into the house. The front door was jammed shut,” Biggs said.

Once they had gotten everyone to the hospital, firefighters had another concern.

“The car struck the natural gas line, so we had free-flowing gas into the house, which caused a potential explosion hazard,” Tyler McCoy, district fire chief, said.

Crews had to work on getting the gas shut off and then making sure the buildings wouldn’t collapse.

Both homes had load-bearing walls hit, firefighters had to bring in wood to strengthen the buildings.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

