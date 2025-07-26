Man facing charges connected to shooting in area neighborhood turns himself in

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man facing charges connected to a double shooting in a Richmond neighborhood recently turned himself in, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

Kaiden Wilson, 19, turned himself in at the Wayne County Jail on July 21, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was for felony aggravated battery, according to the post.

His charges stem from a shooting that happened along NW 17th Street on June 15.

“This arrest follows an extensive investigation by Detective Paul Hutchison of the Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division. His persistence and attention to detail were key in bringing resolution to a violent crime that put lives at risk,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two people were injured as a result of the early morning shooting.

Upon arrival, medics found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A second victim arrived at Reid Health not long after with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wayne County Jail records show that Wilson remains in custody.

