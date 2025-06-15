1 in critical condition, another injured after shooting in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, Indiana — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Richmond early Sunday morning, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the first block of NW 17th Street around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the post.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, a second victim arrived at Reid Health by private vehicle.

This victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and currently has non-life-threatening injuries.

No witnesses have come forward, and the investigation is being “severely hindered by a lack of cooperation,” the post said.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department’s Investigative Services Division processed the scene and are working to learn more information about the shooting.

“This kind of violence will never be acceptable in our city. We will continue to investigate, and we will not stop pursuing those responsible. But true change comes when communities and law enforcement work together. We need cooperation because without it, we all lose,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

