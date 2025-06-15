Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop leads to search of home

MERCER COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force worked together on an interdiction detail in Mercer County on Wednesday.

Authorities made a total of eight traffic stops, issued five citations, and five warnings during the detail.

While conducting one traffic stop, deputies learned “information” that led them to get a search warrant for a house in the 8000 block of Weitz Road in Hopewell Township, Timmerman said.

It is unclear what kind of “information” authorities learned during this stop.

Deputies arrested Jeremiah Williams, 43, after they found several drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the house, according to Timmerman.

He was booked in the Mercer County Jail on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Williams remains booked in jail at the time of writing.

