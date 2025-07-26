Local court officials offering discounts on several fees, fines

DAYTON — Dayton Municipal Court and the Clerk of Court’s Office will be offering a discount on eligible court fees, fines, and costs during fee reduction weeks.

People will be able to get 50% off eligible fines and costs from August 4 to August 15, 2025, according to a spokesperson with the Clerk of Court’s Office.

The discount applies to most court fees, fines, and costs, including traffic tickets and fines for minor offenses.

“These Fee Reduction Weeks are an opportunity for people to pay off their court debt and get a fresh start,” Clerk of Court Marty Gehres said. “We know that court fees and fines can burden many people, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get back on track.”

To qualify, people must pay their reduced fees in full during the fee reduction weeks.

The spokesperson said certain costs are excluded from this offer, including OVI-related fees, photo enforcement fees, parking tickets, filing fees, restitution, and probation fees.

Payments can be made online at PayMyFine.org or in person at the Dayton Municipal Court.

“We encourage everyone with outstanding court debt to take advantage of these Fee Reduction Weeks,” Gehres said. “It’s a great opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.”

