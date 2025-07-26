Construction worker dead after being electrocuted at Walmart distribution center

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A construction worker is dead after he was electrocuted at a Walmart distribution center in Ohio.

Officers with the Grove City Division of Police were called to a Walmart distribution center on Southwest Blvd around 9:40 a.m. Friday, on reports of a construction accident, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Victor Ortiz Pegueros, reportedly touched an exposed wire, electrocuting himself.

Another worker who was in the ceiling at the same time grabbed Pegueros by his pants to pull him away from the wire, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Pegueros was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear whether there was a wire nut on the wire at the time or if it came off when he touched it, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

