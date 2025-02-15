Man dead, juveniles seriously injured after crash in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A man is dead and two juveniles have serious injuries after a crash in Greene County late Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at Fairground Road at Treiben Road around 10:30 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a 16-year-old was driving east on Fairground Road when he failed to stop at a red light and hit a car driven by a 55-year-old man.

Both cars traveled off the side of the road, hit multiple objects, and overturned, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 55-year-old man, identified as Kevin Profitt of Xenia, died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old driver and their passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Further information was not provided.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group