Man dead, juveniles seriously injured after crash in Greene Co.

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A man is dead and two juveniles have serious injuries after a crash in Greene County late Friday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at Fairground Road at Treiben Road around 10:30 p.m.
An initial investigation found that a 16-year-old was driving east on Fairground Road when he failed to stop at a red light and hit a car driven by a 55-year-old man.
Both cars traveled off the side of the road, hit multiple objects, and overturned, according to a media release.
The 55-year-old man, identified as Kevin Profitt of Xenia, died from his injuries.
The 16-year-old driver and their passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.
Further information was not provided.
We will continue to follow this story.
