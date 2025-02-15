Large police presence in Dayton after welfare check call

DAYTON — There was a large police presence in Dayton after a welfare check early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:39 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Preston Ave for a welfare check.

TRENDING STORIES:

Footage from an iWitness7 Viewer shows several cruisers, ambulances, and what appears to be swat vehicles on scene.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch could not provide any additional details at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what prompted the response.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group