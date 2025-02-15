1 dead after crash in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — One person is dead after a crash in Greene County Friday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred near the intersection of Trebein Road and Fairground Road in Beavercreek Township around 10:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash occurred just across the street from Beavercreek Township Fire Department Station 65.

The dispatcher said at least one other person was hospitalized.

iWitness7 video from the scene shows two vehicles off the roadway.

Greene County sheriff’s cruisers, Beavercreek Township fire trucks and Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were spotted on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group