‘Feel bad for everybody;’ City-wide boil advisory issued after major water main break in Troy

TROY — A city-wide boil advisory has been issued after a major water main break in Troy on Friday.

The water main break occurred near the city’s water treatment plant in the 300 block of East Staunton Road around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who gets their water from the City of Troy is under a boil advisory as disease-causing illnesses may have entered the water supply and the water tower in the high service area has dropped levels.

The advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.

Several people told News Center 7 that they are trying to stay positive about the situation.

“Man, I feel bad for everybody else who you know just is going through something already,” Troy resident Antoinette Watts said.

West Milton Service Director Ben Herron told News Center 7 that West Milton and Ludlow Falls residents will also be under a boil advisory for the next 48 hours as they get their water from Troy.

Approximately 4,800 people in West Milton and 300 to 400 people in Ludlow Falls have been affected.

