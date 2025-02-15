City-wide boil advisory issued after ‘major’ water main break in Troy

TROY — A city-wide boil advisory has been issued after a “major” water main break in Troy.

Anyone who gets their water from the City of Troy is under a boil advisory as disease-causing illnesses may have entered the water supply and the water tower in the high service area has dropped levels.

The advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.

The “major water break” happened in the 300 block of E. Staunton Road, near the Water Treatment Plant, according to the city’s social media page.

City Engineer Jill Rhoades Rhoades said the boil advisory will be in effect for 48 hours.

West Milton Service Director Ben Herron told News Center 7 that West Milton and Ludlow Falls residents will also be under a boil advisory for the next 48 hours as they get their water from Troy.

Approximately 4,800 people in West Milton and 300 to 400 people in Ludlow Falls have been affected.

