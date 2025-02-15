Man impersonates trooper at morgue to see wife he had abused, investigators say

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich — a 74-year-old man posed as a state trooper in an attempt to see his dead wife who he is accused of abusing.

In June 2024, Michigan State Police troopers began investigating a couple living in a cabin without permission, CBS News Detroit reported.

Troopers spoke to John Dominick Bromley and his 68-year-old wife.

While speaking to his wife troopers said she had difficulty breathing and extensive bruises, CBS reported.

She was taken to an area hospital where she told police about a history of domestic abuse.

She died a few days later.

Shortly after his wife’s death, Bromley allegedly tried to gain access to the morgue by posing as a trooper but was not allowed access.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bromley and he was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

He is facing charges of aggravated domestic violence and first-degree vulnerable adult abuse along with the charges for impersonating an officer.

