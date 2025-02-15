Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash with semi

SIDNEY — An ambulance was in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., a Sidney medic unit was on the way to transfer a patient who was hurt in a crash on I-75 near Sidney to a Miami Valley Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

While transporting the patient, the medic unit was involved in a crash with a semi-truck near Piqua, according to a media release.

Three Sidney firefighters were in the medic at the time of the crash.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital by a Piqua medic, another was treated in Sidney and a third did not require treatment.

The patient being transported was still transferred to the Miami Valley MICU.

