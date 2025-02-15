UPDATE: I-75 NB reopens in Shelby County after multiple crashes

SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:05 a.m.
All northbound lanes of I-75 in Shelby County have reopened after multiple crashes.
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed the road reopened around 9 a.m.
We are working to learn more.
INITIAL REPORT @ 5:50 a.m.:
All northbound lanes on I-75 are shut down due to multiple crashes in Shelby County early Saturday morning.
OHGO is reporting two separate crashes that have shut down all northbound lanes on I-75 in Shelby County.
One crash is on I-75 Northbound beyond SR-29 and St Mary’s just north of Sidney.
Another crash in on I-75 northbound beyond Sidney Road near Kirkwood.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the crashes, but very few details were immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved in both crashes and if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
