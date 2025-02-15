57-year-old man dies after being trapped under construction equipment

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 57-year-old man is dead after a crash involving construction equipment in Wayne County on Wednesday, according to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the 100 block of East North Street in Milton, Indiana, at approximately 12:29 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, they found a man pinned underneath an overturned skid steer, according to Retter.

Joseph Peggs, 57, was identified as the victim.

Multiple emergency response agencies were called to the scene and worked to rescue Peggs, Retter said.

First responders freed Peggs from under the equipment and provided medical aid.

Peggs was transported to Reid Hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Milton Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, Cambridge City Police Department and Reid Health EMS helped sheriff’s deputies on scene.

“Our most sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Mr. Peggs. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Retter said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group