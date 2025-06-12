Man arrested as part of FBI investigation, charged in connection with 3 pipe bomb incidents

GREEN TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested as part of an FBI investigation and has been charged in connection with three pipe bomb incidents.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 50-year-old Robert Gilb in Green Township, according to an FBI Cincinnati spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, FBI agents were seen going in and out of a home in an Ohio neighborhood.

Gilb has been charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered destructive device and three counts of transporting explosive materials, the spokesperson said.

“This alleged activity posed a serious risk to public safety,” said Elena Iatarola, FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge. “The FBI worked closely with our law enforcement partners to neutralize this potential danger and protect the community.”

Gilb is accused of detonating three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Hamilton and Butler counties, according to court documents.

“A complaint affidavit details that on April 12, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Miami Township for a report of a loud explosion. They discovered what appeared to be a blast crater and components of an improvised explosive device (IED),” said FBI Cincinnati. “Further investigation revealed that there were two prior incidents in Morgan Township that allegedly had similar characteristics to the incident in Miami Township. Butler County sheriff’s deputies had responded to incidents there on March 23 and March 28.”

Witnesses allegedly saw Gilb in a white BMW near the site where at least one of the IEDs exploded, FBI Cincinnati said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted of both charges.

