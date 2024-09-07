Man arrested after shots fired near Piqua apartment complex

PIQUA — A 40-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired near apartments in Piqua early Saturday morning, according to the Piqua Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Bent Tree Apartments in the 1200 block of Garbry Road around 5:15 a.m.

According to the police department, the suspect fired shots into the air after a dispute with a neighbor. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect left the scene but was found at a family member’s house.

Police have identified the suspect as Dustin Kaeck, 40.

He is being held at Miami County Jail on preliminary charges of discharging a weapon into a habitation, violating a civil protection order, aggravated menacing, and having weapons while intoxicated, according to the department.

The Piqua Police Department Tactical Response Team and the Sidney Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team responded to this incident but were not utilized.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Piqua Police Department at (937) 778-2027.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



