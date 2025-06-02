Man arrested after local child sexual assault investigation

BELLEFONTAINE, Logan County — A 35-year-old man was arrested as a result of a sexual assault investigation in Logan County, according to Bellefontaine Police Department Chief Christopher Marlow.

Jordan Kyle Walker was arrested and has been criminally charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The investigation started on May 20 after Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Bellefontaine police detectives about a sexual assault case they were investigating, Marlow said.

The deputies told detectives that they determined the incidents occurred within the Bellefontaine Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Over several days, detectives and officers conducted several interviews and served multiple search warrants related to the case, Marlow said.

Authorities arrested Walker on May 30 in the 600 block of South Madriver Street.

Additional details were not immediately available.

