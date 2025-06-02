19-year-old identified as body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person’s body was found near a Dayton home on Thursday morning.

Darion Jones, 19, was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported, Dayton officers were called to the area of W. Grand and Lexington Avenues on Thursday morning on a suspicious circumstances call.

When they got to the scene, they found Jones’s body.

His cause and manner have not been determined at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

