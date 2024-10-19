Man accused of trying to rape woman in apartment laundry room formally charged

KETTERING — A man accused of attempting to rape a woman in a Kettering apartment building’s laundry room was formally charged on Friday.

Tyre Otey, 28, was indicted on one count of rape, gross sexual imposition and disrupting public services, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.

On Oct. 9, Kettering officers responded to the 1700 block of E. Dorothy Lane for a 911 hang-up call around 9 p.m.

While checking the building, they found two people engaged in sexual conduct in that laundry room, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a woman had called 911 for help, a Kettering Police blotter report revealed.

Otey remains booked in Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on Oct. 22.

