Man accused of trying to rape woman in apartment laundry room formally charged

KETTERING — A man accused of attempting to rape a woman in a Kettering apartment building’s laundry room was formally charged on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tyre Otey, 28, was indicted on one count of rape, gross sexual imposition and disrupting public services, according to Kettering Municipal Court documents.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘It’s unbelievable;’ Several infants suffer brain injuries, daycare under investigation
- SWAT on scene as search for driver accused of ramming cruiser continues
- Coroner IDs 16-year-old Preble Co. student killed in crash on the way to school
On Oct. 9, Kettering officers responded to the 1700 block of E. Dorothy Lane for a 911 hang-up call around 9 p.m.
While checking the building, they found two people engaged in sexual conduct in that laundry room, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Upon investigation, it was revealed that a woman had called 911 for help, a Kettering Police blotter report revealed.
Otey remains booked in Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on Oct. 22.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]