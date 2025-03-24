Man accused of shooting, killing woman at Miamisburg home formally charged

MIAMISBURG — A man has been formally charged in connection to a woman shot and killed inside a Miamisburg home.

Dametrius Turner, 32, has been indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, grand theft (firearm), tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, and assault.

Police responded to a home on Golden Arrow Court on the evening of March 12 on report of a shooting.

When police got to the scene, they found 52-year-old Leslie Ross, of Dayton, shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was inside the home at the time of the shooting told police he was in his bedroom when he “heard a slapping sound coming from the basement,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Turner then reportedly came upstairs and told the man that he “messed up and that he needed help.”

Police obtained Ring camera video from inside the home. In it, they could hear yelling from the basement and five gunshots.

Turner was then seen coming up from the basement around 10 seconds after the last shot. Court documents note he could be seen holding a gun before shoving it into his shorts pocket.

Turner was later seen on another Ring video leaving the home.

Police searched for Turner for over 12 hours. He was eventually taken into custody around noon on Thursday after being spotted by a couple walking down the street.

He was taken to an area hospital for chest pains but has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on March 27.

