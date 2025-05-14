‘Luckily, none of the shots hit her;’ Man empties gun’s clip at young mother, neighbors speak out

DAYTON — A Dayton family is speaking out for their neighbor, a young mother they say was almost killed on Mother’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell speaks with the family about their concerns LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are looking into an aggravated assault and criminal damaging after they were called to the scene for shots fired.

The family says their neighbor’s boyfriend was angry and emptied an entire clip while pointing the gun at the 28-year-old woman.

“It truly was terrifying, I’m very worried for her,” Mikayla Masterson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group