Louisville UPS plane crash: Death toll rises

Executive Vice President, U.S. & UPS Airlines, Nando Cesarone, said Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were killedin the crash at Muhammad Ali Airport.
In a post on the social media platform X, Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, a former Air Force pilot, shared that Wartenberg served in the 356th Airlift Squadron within the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“As an aircrew member, he flew the C-141C transport aircraft on numerous missions. Colleagues have shared that he was a skilled and respected pilot, with one former crew chief noting they flew together on many operations,” Roger wrote.
The 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs confirmed on Friday afternoon that Wartenberg served as a member of the 445th Airlift Wing at WPAFB from 1994 to 2016, when he retired as a lieutenant colonel.
“Wartenberg obtained his commission through Air Force Officer Training School and throughout his career held qualifications in the C-141Starlifter, C-5 Galaxy and the C-17 Globemaster III. He retired as a command pilot with over 5000 military flight hours,” the public affairs office stated.
As previously reported, the UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed shortly after taking off from Muhammad Ali Airport.
About a dozen people were hurt, and some people remain missing.
Officials have not publicly identified all the victims pending notification of next of kin.