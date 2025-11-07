19-year-old arrested for making threat against local elementary school on Snapchat

KETTERING — Police have arrested a man accused made a threat against a local school on social media.

Kettering Police were contacted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday about a tip they got from the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC).

The NTOC found a Snapchat that contained a threat regarding shooting up the school next to the Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike, according to Officer Cynthia James, Public Information Officer for Kettering Police.

Beavertown Elementary School is located next door to Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike.

Austin Clark, 19, was identified as the owner of the Snapchat account from which the threat came.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, police went to Clark’s home on S. Smithville Road in Dayton and took him into custody for making terroristic threats. He was booked into the Kettering City Jail, where he remains.

“At this time, we have determined there appears to be no credibility behind the threat that was made, and the suspect does not appear to have the means to carry out the threat,” Officer James wrote in a release. “We hope this incident serves as a reminder that serious statements such as this, whether made with intent or out of recklessness, will always be taken seriously, and those responsible will be held fully accountable.”

