Police looking for man accused of using credit cards stolen from gym locker

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

The Beavercreek Police is looking for a man accused of using stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases.

The original theft occurred on August 12 at Esporta Fitness, located at 2500 North Fairfield Road.

The victim secured his personal items in a locker with a padlock while working out.

When they returned, they found that the lock had been tampered with and several credit cards had been taken from their wallet.

The credit cards have since been used to make unauthorized transactions, according to police.

One of the transactions was made at Home Depot by a man pictured on security footage.

If you have any information that may help police identify the person or people involved, contact Officer O’Neill at 937-426-1225 ext. 233 or email oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.

