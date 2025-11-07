Firefighters battling fire at Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a convenience store in Dayton late Thursday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The working fire was reported at the Express Mart on 2050 N Gettysburg Avenue around 11:40 p.m.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
