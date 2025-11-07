24-year-old man who posed at Ohio high school student facing new formal charges

WOOD COUNTY — The Venezuelan man who posed as an Ohio high school student is facing new formal charges, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, 24, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on forgery and perjury charges on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could receive a four-year prison sentence.

TRENDING STORIES:

The forgery charge is connected to Labrador-Sierra’s alleged use of a fake birth certificate to enroll in Perrysburg schools as a student, WTOL-11 reported.

His perjury charge is connected to his sworn statements about his legal status and age.

RELATED>> A 24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school; no one caught on for months

Labrador-Sierra will appear in court on Nov. 13, according to WTOL-11.

He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, waiting to be sentenced for his federal charges.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the man pleaded guilty to four federal charges in September. Those include:

Possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully in the United States

Making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm

2 counts of making or using false writings or documents

Labrador-Sierra will be sentenced for these charges on Jan. 23, according to WTOL-11. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

The Department of Justice said in 2019 that Labrador-Sierra entered the country legally on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed.

Investigators said the man eventually used a fake identity with a false birthdate to appear younger.

He enrolled in Perrysburg High School under the name “Anthony Labrador.”

Federal investigators said Labrador-Sierra used a fake Ohio driver’s license and provided false information to illegally buy a semiautomatic pistol from a Bass Pro Shop in Rossford in July 2022.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group