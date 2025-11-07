1 in custody after police chase ends in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is in custody after a police chase in Dayton ended in a crash, according to a Dayton Police Department Sergeant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police tried to stop a car along Edison Street after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 is working to learn what the initial reason for the traffic stop was.

The car took off and a chase began.

The sergeant said the chase eventually got on to US-35, then to Interstate 75, and then Interstate 70 before getting off at State Route 48 in Englewood.

The suspect crashed into the back of a family’s car in the 500 block of SR-48.

The family sustained minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized, the sergeant said.

The suspect was injured and taken to an area hospital; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group