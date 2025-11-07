1 in custody after police chase ends in crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is in custody after a police chase in Dayton ended in a crash, according to a Dayton Police Department Sergeant.
Dayton police tried to stop a car along Edison Street after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 is working to learn what the initial reason for the traffic stop was.
The car took off and a chase began.
The sergeant said the chase eventually got on to US-35, then to Interstate 75, and then Interstate 70 before getting off at State Route 48 in Englewood.
The suspect crashed into the back of a family’s car in the 500 block of SR-48.
The family sustained minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized, the sergeant said.
The suspect was injured and taken to an area hospital; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
