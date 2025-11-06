Family displaced after house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A family has been displaced after a house fire in Fairborn on Thursday evening, a Fairborn Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 1000 block of S Central Avenue before 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The spokesperson said firefighters were able to contain the small fire inside the house.

The flames caused minimal damage, but the family is displaced for the night, the spokesperson added.

No one was injured in this fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Fairborn Fire Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group