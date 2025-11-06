UPDATE: Crash involving Amazon semi shuts down I-75 NB in Dayton; Police expect lengthy closure

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:13 p.m.:

Dayton Police have shared an update on traffic impacts following a crash involving an Amazon semi on I-75.

“The area is expected to be shutdown for several hours, please use an alternate route of travel,” police shared on social media.

INITIAL REPORT:

A crash involving multiple vehicles, including two semis, has shut down northbound Interstate 75 near downtown Dayton.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on northbound I-75, just north of Second Street.

Video captured by Sky7 shows that one of the two semis involved is an Amazon semi.

The crash appears to have caused one semi to jackknife.

In addition to northbound lanes being shut down, the left lane on southbound I-75 is also blocked.

We’re working to learn more about whether anyone was injured.

News Center 7 has also reached out to Amazon for a statement about the crash.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

