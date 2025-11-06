Hundreds displaced after addiction treatment center loses Medicaid funding due to owner’s charges

DAYTON — Hundreds of people seeking addiction treatment services are losing the places they stay.

Clearview Treatment Services, a drug addiction treatment center, has lost its Medicaid funding.

Federal investigators said the center was part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown, and the owner is facing fraud charges.

At Clearview, Ryan Schell said Medicaid pays for almost everything.

However, last week, he found out there was no more money.

The center had to hurry and find places for more than 400 patients to stay.

Schell said that was impossible, and lots of patients wound up on the street.

“I want you to imagine, 500 people, between 80 employees and 417 patients, patients by the way, like medical patients because they have a medical condition that we are treating. I want you to imagine all of those people going onto the street at the same time,” Schell said.

