Police report reveals new details into shooting investigation at University of Dayton

DAYTON — A police report reveals new details into the investigation of a shooting at the University of Dayton over the weekend.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a 19-year-old woman was shot during a party in the south student neighborhood along Evanston Avenue late Saturday night.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on felonious assault charges in this shooting. His identity has not been confirmed at this time.

Now, the university is looking for feedback from students about campus safety.

University officials told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that detectives are looking at all angles as they conduct interviews and process evidence.

News Center 7 obtained a Dayton police report that shows detectives detained a 16-year-old girl at Wayne High School for questioning in the investigation.

The report indicates that the girl was reportedly telling people on Snapchat that “she shot a lady in the leg” at a Halloween party.

Detectives did find a handgun inside the teenager’s bedroom.

The teen did tell police she was at the party; however, police did not see her in any of the videos “with or firing a gun,” according to the report.

She was then booked into the juvenile justice center for carrying concealed weapons, the report shows.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

