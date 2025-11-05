Man wanted for deadly lounge shooting turns himself in

DAYTON — The man police were looking for in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dayton lounge earlier this year is now in custody.

Dayton Police confirmed that 38-year-old Quandric Morris-Ogelsby turned himself in at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday evening.

He turned himself in hours after police announced that the FBI was offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Morris-Ogelsby is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Kayson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5. Police said the shooting happened after a dice game at the lounge.

“There was security at the bar the night of the incident, both individuals were patted down, however, weapons were not found during those pat downs,” Chris Malson, commander of Dayton Police’s Investigation Unit, said.

Police say surveillance video footage showed Morris-Ogelsby with a weapon and a bag after the shooting. He even tried to take evidence.

“As he leaves, Mr. Morris-Ogelsby grabs a ballistic vest that was sitting nearby, then goes into the kitchen to retrieve the security DVR,” Malson said. “He does recover one of the two DVRs and then flees the location in a vehicle.”

Following the shooting, Morris-Ogelsby left the scene and went to a friend’s house in Middletown. The car he used to drive was recovered in Middletown.

Online jail records show he’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

