46-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dayton earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting around 4 a.m. on April 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Somebody got shot...they’re laying on the ground,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When police got to the scene, they found a 46-year-old man.

Police said on Monday that the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group