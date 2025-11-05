Fire crews on scene of reported fire at local hotel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several firefighters are on scene of a reported hotel fire in Butler Township on Wednesday, a Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported in the area of York Plaza Lane and Maxton Road around 2:40 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

