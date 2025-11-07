Louisville UPS plane crash: Wright-Patt officer killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the people killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville this week has been identified as an officer with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Executive Vice President, U.S. & UPS Airlines, Nando Cesarone, said Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were killed in the crash at Muhammad Ali Airport.

In a post on the social media platform X, Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers, a former Air Force pilot, shared that Wartenberg served in the 356th Airlift Squadron within the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“As an aircrew member, he flew the C-141C transport aircraft on numerous missions. Colleagues have shared that he was a skilled and respected pilot, with one former crew chief noting they flew together on many operations,” Roger wrote.

News Center 7 looked and found past articles from the base mentioning Wartenberg, including when he was promoted to lieutenant colonel in 2013.

News Center 7 has also reached out to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for information about Wartenberg’s time at the base and a comment on his passing.

As previously reported, the UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed shortly after taking off from Muhammad Ali Airport.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at least 13 people have died as a result of the crash. About a dozen people were hurt, and some people remain missing.

