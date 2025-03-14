Logan County Tornado: Remembering lives lost, destruction, devastation 1 year later

Today marks one year since an EF-3 tornado tipped through the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 will be in Logan County today. We will look at what’s changed and how these communities are coming together today on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
>>PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley
There will be a remembrance event in Logan County tonight.
“A Community in Remembrance Event” will take place tonight at Indian Lake High School auditorium, according to a Facebook post.
“Join us on the one-year anniversary of the tornado to remember those we lost and honor what we have overcome as a community,” Anchored in Hope said in a Facebook post.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fatalities confirmed in Logan County; Storm-related damage, injuries reported across region
As previously reported by News Center 7, three people died in these tornados. They were 81-year-old Marilyn Snapp, 70-year-old Darla Williams, and 69-year-old Neal Longfellow.
Both women lived at Geiger Mobile Home Park on Harrison Street in Lakeview, while Longfellow lived nearby in Orchard Island.
>>RELATED: All 3 victims killed in tornado in Logan County identified
The tornado destroyed over 130 buildings and damaged hundreds of others.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group