Logan County Tornado: Remembering lives lost, destruction, devastation 1 year later

Today marks one year since an EF-3 tornado tipped through the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 will be in Logan County today. We will look at what’s changed and how these communities are coming together today on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

There will be a remembrance event in Logan County tonight.

“A Community in Remembrance Event” will take place tonight at Indian Lake High School auditorium, according to a Facebook post.

“Join us on the one-year anniversary of the tornado to remember those we lost and honor what we have overcome as a community,” Anchored in Hope said in a Facebook post.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fatalities confirmed in Logan County; Storm-related damage, injuries reported across region

As previously reported by News Center 7, three people died in these tornados. They were 81-year-old Marilyn Snapp, 70-year-old Darla Williams, and 69-year-old Neal Longfellow.

Both women lived at Geiger Mobile Home Park on Harrison Street in Lakeview, while Longfellow lived nearby in Orchard Island.

>>RELATED: All 3 victims killed in tornado in Logan County identified

The tornado destroyed over 130 buildings and damaged hundreds of others.

We will update this story.

0 of 135 Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Covington storm damage (John Bedell) Covington storm damage (John Bedell) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Covington storm damage (John Bedell) Covington storm damage (John Bedell) Covington storm damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol) Sky 7 Drone shows damage in Bradford Sky 7 Drone shows damage in Bradford Sky 7 Drone shows damage in Bradford Sky 7 Drone shows damage in Bradford Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County Sky 7 Drone shows damage in Bradford Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Sky 7 drone shows devastation in Logan County (Eric Higgenbotham) Storm Damage from Logan County Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff Storm Damage from Logan County Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff Storm Damage from Logan County Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff Storm Damage from Logan County Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff Glacier Hills Campground in Auglaize County (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Storm Damage at Glacier Hills in Auglaize County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Storm Damage at Glacier Hills in Auglaize County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Storm Damage at Glacier Hills in Auglaize County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Storm Damage at Glacier Hills in Auglaize County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Storm Damage at Glacier Hills in Auglaize County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Glacier Hill Lake Campground in Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Lakeview (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Fletcher (iWitness7 Viewer) Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Saint Marys (iWitness7 Viewer) Hail in Botkins (iWitness7 Viewer) Winchester, Indiana (iWitness7 Viewer) Winchester, Indiana (iWitness7 Viewer) Winchester, Indiana (iWitness7 Viewer) Greenville (iWitness7 Viewer) Walmart in Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Walmart in Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Walmart in Celina (iWitness7 Viewer) Four Seasons Campground in Lakeview (iWitness7 Viewer) Wapakoneta (iWitness7 Viewer) Piqua (iWitness7 Viewer) New Breman (iWitness7 Viewer) Hail Jackson Center (iWitness7 Viewer) Minster (Contributed Photo) Troy (iWitness7 Viewer) Traffic camera clouds I-75 at US-33 (OHGO) Storm I-75 at SR-274 (OHGO) Miami County Courthouse lightening (Courthouse Camera ) Rockford Hail (Burst) Jackson Center hail (iWitness7) Greenville and Ansonia Snapped Pole Darke Co (iWitness7) Russells Point (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Indian Lake damage (iWitness7) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Logan County Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Miami County Storm Damage (Staff) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber ) Indian Lake Tornado Damage (Credit: Indian Lake Chamber )

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group