Firefighters respond to 2 separate house fires in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to two separate house fires in Dayton.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched to E 5th Street and Drummer Avenue at 12:48 a.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that firefighters were at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters dealt with heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

At the same time, some firefighters were at the scene of an earlier house fire at the 1600 block of W. Grand Avenue.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at around 11:01 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated some firefighters were released from W. Grand Avenue to assist the E 5th Street fire.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department for more information.

