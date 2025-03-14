‘Serial sexual predator;’ Doctor charged in connection to 1989 cold case rape loses license

A Cincinnati-area doctor who has been formally charged for false statements, and writings related to a 1989 cold case rape is no longer allowed to practice medicine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Frederick Louis Tanzer, 66, is charged with four counts of making false statements to an agency or officer of the United States and two counts of making or using a false document or writing, according to the Department of Justice.

On March 12, 2024, the State Medical Board voted to accept the permanent surrender of Tanzer’s medical license.

A permanent surrender is the furthest action that can be taken by the Medical Board, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tanzer lived and practiced medicine in Ohio, Kansas, and Colorado, according to our news partners at WCPO.

According to a criminal complaint, Tanzer was identified in 2024 as a prime suspect in a 1989 Cincinnati rape.

Investigators said they were able to get Tanzer’s DNA from a coffee cup that he had thrown away and match it to DNA on the victim’s underwear.

Authorities said Tanzer knew the victim. When he was recently brought in for questioning, FBI agents said he lied to them.

Agents found items including cable zip ties, restraints, a gag, and a black hat inside Tanzer’s dresser drawer when they searched his home last week, court documents claim.

Court documents allege the 66-year-old was not a one-time offender, preying on multiple women as a “serial sexual predator” for more than three decades.

In Ohio, sex crimes that occurred in the 1980s could only be prosecuted up to six years from the time of the crime. The 1989 rape Tanzer is charged in connection with happened 35 years ago.

“It’s beyond the statute of limitations,” said Patrick Mulligan, Tanzer’s attorney. “It’s not really chargeable.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]