UPDATE: Destructive Tornado confirmed through Logan County; Injuries reported in Mercer County

UPDATE @ 9:11 p.m.:

Logan County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that a destructive tornado has gone through the Lakeview area.

No other details were immediately available.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warning issued for Mercer, Augliaze; Tornado Watch issued for entire region

INITIAL REPORT:

Injuries have been reported in Mercer County due to severe weather.

Mercer County Emergency Management Agency confirmed three people have been injured, two of which have been taken to the hospitals.

All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Tornado damage has been reported in the area of Skeels Rd, Carmel Church Rd, State Route 49, and the Celina area.

It is unclear the severity of the damage at this time.

We will be updating this story as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group