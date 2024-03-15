How to Help: American Red Cross opens emergency shelter in Logan Co.

LOGAN COUNTY — The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Logan County after suspected tornadoes ripped through the county.

The overnight shelter will be set up at 1000 East Brown Avenue at the Bellefontaine First Church of God.

>> Mass casualty incidents reported; Storm-related damage, injuries reported

Volunteers will be on the scene assisting those who need it with food, hygiene products and a place to stay.

The Red Cross will also update its social media with other emergency shelter locations.





