Chances for heavy rain today; Heat, humidity returns to area next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chances for heavy rain Friday

Cranking up the heat next week

Humidity returns to the Valley

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It won’t rain all day and severe weather does not appear likely.

Futurecast for Friday morning 9 am. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms, but not an all-day washout. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending drier. Hotter than Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs climbing to the low and middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with another chance of showers and storms, mainly late in the day. Even warmer and sticky with highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a touch cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

