Chances for heavy rain today; Heat, humidity returns to area next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Chances for heavy rain Friday
- Cranking up the heat next week
- Humidity returns to the Valley
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
It won’t rain all day and severe weather does not appear likely.
Warm and muggy with highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms, but not an all-day washout. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending drier. Hotter than Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs climbing to the low and middle 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with another chance of showers and storms, mainly late in the day. Even warmer and sticky with highs in the middle 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs around 80.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a touch cooler with highs in the middle 70s.
