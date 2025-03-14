Multiple rounds of storms expected this weekend; Wind Advisory for whole region

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to move into the Miami Valley this weekend.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Saturday from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. for most of the region.

Wind Alerts for Area Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

This includes Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio.

It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

There is also a Wind Advisory for Randolph County until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to TRACK this system. She has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

The first line of storms is expected between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Futurecast for Friday at 9 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heavy rain, occasional cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds look to be the main issues. An isolated storm may have damaging winds. A few may become severe.

During the daytime hours, Ritz says it will be partly cloudy, warm, and very windy. She said isolated thunderstorms may develop.

Futurecast for Saturday at 2 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Any storm that develops during the day may be strong to severe,” she said. “Damaging winds, isolated hail, or isolated tornado threats are possible during this window. During this timeframe, single-cell storms are most likely. While they will attempt a linear shape, single-celled storms have a greater risk of becoming severe and running the risk of rotating.”

Saturday night into Sunday morning, the timeframe for these storms is roughly 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

Futurecast for Sunday at 7 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Another widespread round of rain and storms is expected,” Ritz said. “Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts will be the main concerns here. Hail is unlikely during this timeframe. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.”

This round looks more of a heavy rain threat. It could potentially bring a heightened flood risk with over three inches of rain possible throughout the entire weekend.

Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding. This is most likely late Saturday into early Sunday.

Potential rainfall through Sunday at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It will be windy from Friday evening through Sunday morning. Wind gusts not associated with thunderstorms may exceed 45 MPH at times.

Prolonged strong wind gusts may eventually lead to downed trees (uprooting of trees due to saturated grounds) and spotty power outages.

We will update this story.

