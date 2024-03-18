2 victims of tornado in Logan County identified

LOGAN COUNTY — Two of the three people who died in Thursday night’s storms have been identified.

Marilyn Snapp, 81, and Darla Doty (Darla Williams), 70, were killed after a tornado hit a trailer park in Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. News Center 7 confirmed next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews were conducting a search and rescue operation at Geiger Trailer Park when they found both Snapp and Williams deceased in the debris from the tornado.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds previously confirmed to News Center 7 that mobile home parks in Russels Point and Lakeview took a direct hit.

Indian Lake EMS confirmed to News Center 7 that at least six people were also injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the third victim.

