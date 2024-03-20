Logan County school district resumes classes today on delay after last week’s deadly tornado

INDIAN LAKE — Classes will resume today at Indian Lake schools on a two-hour delay after last week’s deadly EF-3 tornado hit Logan County.

The school district announced it on social media Tuesday.

“We have done our best to contact all families in the clean-up areas.,” they said in a statement. “We’ll strive to keep buses on schedule, but it will be very difficult. Please contact the school with any questions or concerns.”

News Center 7 previously reported that classes have been canceled since last Friday when the schools were used as an emergency center for those impacted by last week’s deadly tornados.

The district also said bus routes will be running as usual on Thursday.

“While it appears that we will be able to service all areas again, please be mindful that things may not go exactly as planned,” said the district. “Be sure to have students out waiting in a visible area on time.”

They added that families who moved or are directly impacted by last week’s storm are permitted to change bus stops.

News Center 7 will have a news crew there as students arrive at class for the first time since the storm.

We will have an update on how the community is feeling as they deal with the aftermath today on News Center at 5 p.m.

