EF-1 tornado confirmed in Mercer County, NWS says

MERCER COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in western Mercer County.

An EF-2 tornado was also confirmed in Crawford County. This marks the second confirmed tornado in the state from Thursday’s storms.

The survey is ongoing at this time. Additional details including tornado estimated maximum wind speeds are expected to be released later this evening.

