Kettering City Schools mourns loss of former superintendent

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools is mourning the loss of former Superintendent Scott Inskeep.

Inskeep passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart shared in the district’s “Friday Firebird Focus.”

“The Inskeep family would like everyone to know that the Kettering community held a very special place in Scott’s heart, and he was so grateful for his time spent being a part of the Kettering City Schools and our Kettering community,” McCarty-Stewart said.

We will provide an update when funeral services are announced.





